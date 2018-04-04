Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $3.25 Million Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 65.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 117,183 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Aviance Capital Management LLC increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 38,728.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MXIM shares. ValuEngine upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Friday, January 26th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.86.

Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $57.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16,144.50, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.35 and a twelve month high of $74.94.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $623.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.46 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Maxim Integrated Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.25%.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, VP Christopher J. Neil sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total value of $214,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Ann Wright sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $26,716.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,928 shares of company stock worth $13,111,718 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits, referred to as analog circuits. The Company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs. The Company caters to automotive, communications and data center, computing, consumer and industrial markets.

