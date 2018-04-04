MCBC (MCFT) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

MCBC (NASDAQ:MCFT) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MCFT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MCBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of MCBC from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MCBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of MCBC in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $24.57 on Monday. MCBC has a 12 month low of $15.58 and a 12 month high of $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $470.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.12.

MCBC (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. MCBC had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 149.34%. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that MCBC will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in MCBC by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MCBC during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in MCBC during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in MCBC during the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in MCBC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

MCBC Company Profile

MCBC Holdings, Inc (MCBC) is a holding company. The Company is a designer and manufacturer of inboard tournament ski boats and V-drive runabouts under the MasterCraft brand. The Company operates through two segments: MasterCraft and Hydra-Sports. The MasterCraft product brand consists of recreational performance boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding and wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

