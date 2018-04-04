Citigroup Raises McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) Price Target to $114.00

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $113.00 to $114.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, March 28th. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.30.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Shares of MKC traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $104.88. 457,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $13,612.63, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.86. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $90.25 and a 1-year high of $111.46.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 6th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 48.83%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Patricia A. Little sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $678,937.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,439.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael R. Smith sold 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total transaction of $277,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,003.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Zions Bancorporation lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5,071.4% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Citigroup Raises McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) Price Target to $114.00” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/mccormick-company-incorporated-mkc-given-new-114-00-price-target-at-citigroup-updated.html.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is engaged in manufacturing, marketing and distributing spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the food industry, including retailers, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. The Company’s segments include consumer and industrial. The Company is involved in the manufacturing and sales of flavorful products.

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.