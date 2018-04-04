McDermott International (MDR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “We appreciate McDermott's broad product portfolio, diversified geographical footprint, good market position and strong relationship with national oil companies. Banking on the improving energy landscape, MDR is set to place a bid for $5 billion worth contracts in the Asia Pacific region over the next six months, boosting its growth and revenue prospects. Further, MDR's $6 billion merger deal with Chicago Bridge & Iron bode well as it will lead to a fully integrated onshore offshore company, boosting its growth prospects and lead to cost efficiencies. However, with the merger, MDR will end up assuming Chicago Bridge’s high debt load of $2 billion which could mar its credit metrics. Further, MDR anticipates its 2018 earnings to be lower than the 2017 level on account of compressed project margins and changes in the project mix along with challenging macro environment. Thus, we take a cautious stance on the stock.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of McDermott International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $11.00 price target on shares of McDermott International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of McDermott International from $9.30 to $8.30 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.80 price target (up from $7.30) on shares of McDermott International in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of McDermott International from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.87.

Shares of MDR opened at $6.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $1,729.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.86. McDermott International has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $9.07.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $718.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.57 million. McDermott International had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that McDermott International will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDR. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in McDermott International by 29.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 11,072 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in McDermott International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 572,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in McDermott International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,240,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,289,000 after purchasing an additional 61,507 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in McDermott International by 22.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 171,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in McDermott International by 2.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 8,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

McDermott International Company Profile

McDermott International, Inc is a provider of integrated engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI), front-end engineering and design (FEED) and module fabrication services for upstream field developments across the world. The Company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects.

