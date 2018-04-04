McDonald's Co. (MCD) Stake Raised by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald's by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,300,686 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,776,174,000 after purchasing an additional 906,303 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald's by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,606,388 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,363,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,761 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in McDonald's by 2.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,288,104 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,413,646,000 after purchasing an additional 606,232 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in McDonald's by 15.0% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,058,661 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,846,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in McDonald's by 3.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,835,647 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,812,747,000 after purchasing an additional 360,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vetr cut shares of McDonald's from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.99 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McDonald's from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of McDonald's from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs restated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of McDonald's in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of McDonald's in a report on Monday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. McDonald's currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.00.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $238,414.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,414.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas M. Goare sold 34,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total transaction of $5,999,799.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $160.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $124,243.59, a PE ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald's Co. has a one year low of $128.65 and a one year high of $178.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.04, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.84.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 22.75% and a negative return on equity of 201.76%. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. equities analysts forecast that McDonald's Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. McDonald's’s payout ratio is 60.66%.

About McDonald's

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

