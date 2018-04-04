Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Has $312,000 Position in McDonald's Co. (MCD)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware trimmed its stake in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,814 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in McDonald's by 0.3% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,182 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Risk Paradigm Group LLC grew its holdings in McDonald's by 1.5% in the second quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald's by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald's by 1.6% in the second quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in McDonald's by 2.8% in the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,703 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 68.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McDonald's news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 1,398 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $238,414.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,398 shares in the company, valued at $238,414.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas M. Goare sold 34,575 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total value of $5,999,799.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MCD opened at $160.40 on Wednesday. McDonald's Co. has a 52 week low of $128.65 and a 52 week high of $178.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $124,243.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 201.76% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that McDonald's Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.66%.

Several brokerages have commented on MCD. Vetr lowered McDonald's from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.99 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered McDonald's from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Monday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs restated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.00.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

