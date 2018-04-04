McorpCX (MCCX) Posts Earnings Results

McorpCX (OTCMKTS:MCCX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, Zacks Sales Estimate reports. The company had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter. McorpCX had a negative return on equity of 29.95% and a negative net margin of 33.53%.

MCCX traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867. McorpCX has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.31.

About McorpCX

McorpCX, Inc operates as a customer experience management solutions company in the United States. It develops and delivers technology-enabled products and services that enhance customer experience management capabilities for corporations. The company offers Touchpoint Mapping On-Demand, a research-based software solution designed to provide insights to organizations that enhance customer and employee experience, brand, and loyalty for customer-centric organizations to measure and gather customer data across various touchpoints, channels, and interactions with their customers.

