MDC (MDC) Earns News Impact Score of 0.18

News coverage about MDC (NYSE:MDC) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. MDC earned a news sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the construction company an impact score of 44.65539741766 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

MDC opened at $27.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 10.01. MDC has a one year low of $26.45 and a one year high of $37.45. The stock has a market cap of $1,523.75, a PE ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47.

MDC (NYSE:MDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.25). MDC had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $704.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that MDC will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded MDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS upgraded MDC from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Raymond James Financial upgraded MDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on MDC in a research note on Monday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

In other news, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 4,644 shares of MDC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $138,576.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Blackford sold 2,500 shares of MDC stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $70,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

