Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 6.2% during the third quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 13,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Allergan alerts:

Allergan stock opened at $164.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58,621.91, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17. Allergan plc has a 12 month low of $142.81 and a 12 month high of $256.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 26.32%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This is a boost from Allergan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Allergan’s payout ratio is 17.61%.

In other Allergan news, insider Maria Teresa Hilado acquired 895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.39 per share, for a total transaction of $149,814.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Meury sold 58,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.62, for a total value of $9,457,144.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 8,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,081 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AGN shares. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allergan in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $200.00 target price on Allergan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Vetr downgraded Allergan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.73 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Argus downgraded Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $256.80 to $160.07 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $191.00 target price on Allergan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Allergan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.02.

WARNING: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/meadow-creek-investment-management-llc-acquires-1792-shares-of-allergan-plc-agn-updated-updated.html.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan, Inc is a multi-specialty healthcare company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceuticals, biologics, medical devices and over-the-counter (OTC) products. It discovers, develops and commercializes a range of products for the ophthalmic, neurological, medical aesthetics, medical dermatology, breast aesthetics, urological and other specialty markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.