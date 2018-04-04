Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Stake Raised by Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Zoetis by 251.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Premia Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zoetis news, insider Roman Trawicki sold 23,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,958,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Heidi C. Chen sold 37,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $3,034,442.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,952 shares of company stock valued at $9,219,843. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $82.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Zoetis Inc has a twelve month low of $52.25 and a twelve month high of $85.73. The firm has a market cap of $40,523.54, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Zoetis had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.83%.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up from $77.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.72.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and commercialization of animal health medicines and vaccines, with a focus on both livestock and companion animals. The Company has a business, commercializing products across eight core species: cattle, swine, poultry, sheep and fish (collectively, livestock) and dogs, cats and horses (collectively, companion animals), and within five product categories: anti-infectives, vaccines, parasiticides, medicated feed additives and other pharmaceuticals.

