Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Has $1.45 Million Stake in Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures (NASDAQ:LVNTA)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures (NASDAQ:LVNTA) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,112 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Makaira Partners LLC increased its stake in Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 471,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,112,000 after buying an additional 65,150 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 30,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures in the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 203,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,012,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 201,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,569,000 after buying an additional 77,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Interactive Co. - Series A Liberty Ventures alerts:

NASDAQ LVNTA opened at $53.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures has a one year low of $42.30 and a one year high of $62.41.

Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures (NASDAQ:LVNTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $14.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $14.27. Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures had a net margin of 5,360.87% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. equities analysts expect that Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Has $1.45 Million Stake in Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures (NASDAQ:LVNTA)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/meadow-creek-investment-management-llc-increases-position-in-liberty-interactive-co-series-a-liberty-ventures-lvnta-updated-updated.html.

About Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures

Liberty Interactive Corporation (Liberty) owns interests in subsidiaries and other companies, which are engaged in the video and online commerce industries. Through its subsidiaries and affiliates, the Company operates in North America, Europe and Asia. Its businesses and assets include its consolidated subsidiaries QVC, Inc (QVC), Backcountry.com, Inc (Backcountry), Bodybuilding.com, LLC (Bodybuilding), CommerceHub and Evite, Inc (Evite) and its equity affiliates Expedia, Inc (Expedia), HSN, Inc (HSN), FTD Companies, Inc (FTD), Interval Leisure Group, Inc (Interval Leisure Group) and LendingTree, Inc (LendingTree).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Interactive Co. - Series A Liberty Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Interactive Co. - Series A Liberty Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.