Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Has $1.62 Million Position in Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 19,262,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,418,851,000 after buying an additional 3,366,402 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 22.0% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,103,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $520,341,000 after buying an additional 1,461,761 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,985,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,288,000 after buying an additional 1,456,337 shares in the last quarter. Tide Point Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,756,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,460,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $181,204,000 after buying an additional 797,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Cowen set a $85.00 price target on Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho set a $79.00 price target on Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.29.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $66.63 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $57.20 and a 1 year high of $78.09. The firm has a market cap of $49,704.06, a P/E ratio of 74.87, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 346.07%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

