TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) Position Increased by Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 62.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in THS. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 9.5% in the third quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,271,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,118,000 after acquiring an additional 110,175 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,468,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 14.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 870,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,977,000 after buying an additional 106,632 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 21.5% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,638,000 after buying an additional 53,830 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,311,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,857,000 after buying an additional 416,001 shares during the period.

Shares of THS opened at $37.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2,128.04, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $90.42.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 4.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 36,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $1,516,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 168,479 shares in the company, valued at $7,079,487.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sam K. Reed sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $487,211.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,443,878.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,540 shares of company stock valued at $3,050,650 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

THS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a $39.00 price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.51.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturer. The Company’s segments include North American Retail Grocery, Food Away From Home, and Industrial and Export. The Company manufactures a range of shelf stable, refrigerated, fresh and frozen products. Its product categories include beverages, salad dressings, snack nuts, beverage enhancers, pickles, sauces, cereals, pasta and dry dinners, cookies and crackers, retail bakery, aseptic products, jams and other products.

