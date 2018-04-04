Peel Hunt Cuts Mears Group (LON:MER) Price Target to GBX 500

Mears Group (LON:MER) had its target price trimmed by Peel Hunt from GBX 550 ($7.72) to GBX 500 ($7.02) in a report released on Tuesday, March 20th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital dropped their target price on Mears Group from GBX 525 ($7.37) to GBX 480 ($6.74) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Get Mears Group alerts:

Shares of MER traded up GBX 14 ($0.20) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 346 ($4.86). 53,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,226. Mears Group has a 1-year low of GBX 357.50 ($5.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 533.50 ($7.49).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 14th will be given a GBX 8.55 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Mears Group’s previous dividend of $3.45.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/mears-group-mer-price-target-lowered-to-gbx-500-at-peel-hunt-updated-updated.html.

Mears Group Company Profile

Mears Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Housing and Care. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities and registered social landlords, including responsive repairs; gas and voids services; maintenance, repairs, capital works, and energy investment solution for public buildings; estate cleaning services; and grounds maintenance, hard landscaping, soft landscaping, and arboriculture.

Receive News & Ratings for Mears Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mears Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.