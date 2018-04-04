MediBloc 1-Day Volume Tops $494,421.00 (CRYPTO:MED)

MediBloc (CURRENCY:MED) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. MediBloc has a market cap of $44.11 million and approximately $494,421.00 worth of MediBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MediBloc has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. One MediBloc coin can now be purchased for $0.0149 or 0.00000219 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io and Coinrail.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,874.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $380.18 or 0.05596570 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $647.62 or 0.09533390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.49 or 0.01744310 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $170.39 or 0.02508300 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00201393 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00624310 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00076176 BTC.

MediBloc Profile

MED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. MediBloc’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 coins and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 coins. The official website for MediBloc is medibloc.org/en. MediBloc’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc. The Reddit community for MediBloc is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MediBloc’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mediterranean Coin (MED) is a uses a hybrid algorithm of Scrypt and SHA-256 – in order to limit the ability of large miners to jump on a network and increase the hashing power disproportionately. 200 million currency units are set to be mined. “

MediBloc Coin Trading

MediBloc can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Coinrail. It is not currently possible to buy MediBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

