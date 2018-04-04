MediciNova (MNOV) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

Investment analysts at B. Riley began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 28th, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 75.58% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for MediciNova’s Q1 2018 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($1.15) EPS.

MNOV has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of MediciNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of MediciNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Get MediciNova alerts:

Shares of MNOV opened at $12.53 on Wednesday. MediciNova has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $14.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MediciNova by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MediciNova by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MediciNova by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,197,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 12,249 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of MediciNova by 63.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 12,624 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MediciNova in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 18.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “MediciNova (MNOV) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/medicinova-mnov-coverage-initiated-by-analysts-at-b-riley-updated.html.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders consisting of primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction.

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.