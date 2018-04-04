Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO) Shares Bought by Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in shares of Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 830,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,701 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned 1.42% of Medidata Solutions worth $52,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medidata Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,171,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,624,000 after buying an additional 9,425 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medidata Solutions by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,856,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,677,000 after buying an additional 163,045 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medidata Solutions by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,439,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,234,000 after buying an additional 252,867 shares during the period. Global Thematic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medidata Solutions by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 1,429,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,564,000 after buying an additional 388,608 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medidata Solutions by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 879,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,877,000 after buying an additional 44,464 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medidata Solutions alerts:

MDSO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Medidata Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Medidata Solutions to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medidata Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Medidata Solutions in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $82.00 target price on Medidata Solutions and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.07.

Shares of MDSO stock opened at $62.71 on Wednesday. Medidata Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $56.65 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,720.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.53.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Medidata Solutions had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Medidata Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Medidata Solutions Inc will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tarek Sherif sold 26,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $1,885,229.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rouven Bergmann sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,495,689 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO) Shares Bought by Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/medidata-solutions-inc-mdso-shares-bought-by-disciplined-growth-investors-inc-mn-updated-updated.html.

Medidata Solutions Profile

Medidata Solutions Inc (Medidata) is a provider of cloud-based solutions for life sciences. The Company provides cloud-based solutions for clinical research in life sciences, offering platform technology that focuses on the clinical development. The Company’s plan study addresses three areas to ensure optimal study design, grant development and negotiation, and investigator payments.

Receive News & Ratings for Medidata Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medidata Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.