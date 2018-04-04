340,894 Shares in Market Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NYSEARCA:PPH) Purchased by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Market Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NYSEARCA:PPH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 340,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,228,000. Market Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF makes up about 1.2% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 7.19% of Market Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CLS Investments LLC grew its holdings in Market Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 554.5% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 144,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 122,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Market Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 374.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 21,906 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Market Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 6,358.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 30,014 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Market Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Market Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $706,000.

PPH opened at $55.74 on Wednesday. Market Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a 1-year low of $53.31 and a 1-year high of $64.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.394 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%.

