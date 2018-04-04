Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Takes $13.70 Million Position in Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 622,861 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,703,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned about 1.81% of Caesarstone at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSTE. State Street Corp grew its position in Caesarstone by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 510,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,888,000 after acquiring an additional 10,414 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Caesarstone during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Caesarstone by 76.8% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 11,040 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Caesarstone by 37.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Caesarstone by 53.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSTE. JPMorgan Chase reduced their price target on shares of Caesarstone from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised Caesarstone to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caesarstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

NASDAQ:CSTE opened at $19.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $674.95, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.73. Caesarstone has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.08). Caesarstone had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $148.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesarstone will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th.

Caesarstone Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

