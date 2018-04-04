709,288 Shares in Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Acquired by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 709,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,173,000. Tower Semiconductor accounts for approximately 1.4% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned about 0.72% of Tower Semiconductor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSEM. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,796,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,221,000 after buying an additional 26,386 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 154,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 34,024 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 60,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 34,056 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 374,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Institutional investors own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $27.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,649.50, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.15. Tower Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $36.69.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 21.48%. The firm had revenue of $358.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSEM. BidaskClub cut Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tower Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

Tower Semiconductor Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. The company provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

