Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Acquires New Position in Ishares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ishares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,013,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,551,000. Ishares MSCI India ETF makes up about 2.1% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INDA. Glovista Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ishares MSCI India ETF by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 894,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,370,000 after acquiring an additional 305,707 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ishares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Ishares MSCI India ETF by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,743 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Ishares MSCI India ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 40,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Ishares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter worth $8,724,000.

Shares of INDA stock opened at $34.41 on Wednesday. Ishares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21.

