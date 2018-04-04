Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,315,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $61,181,000. Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd makes up about 3.6% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 0.43% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Pension Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,509,000. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 1,602.3% in the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 2,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Oak Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 1,087.7% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO opened at $46.74 on Wednesday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd has a fifty-two week low of $39.26 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 27th were issued a $0.0886 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 26th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

