MercadoLibre (MELI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $420.55 Million

Analysts expect MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) to report $420.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $440.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $407.80 million. MercadoLibre reported sales of $273.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full year sales of $420.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.07 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $3.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MercadoLibre.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.35). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $436.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.74 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price (up from $415.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $378.00 price target (up previously from $222.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.44.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Dumac Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Dumac Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Green Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded down $4.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $342.87. The stock had a trading volume of 414,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,353. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. MercadoLibre has a 1 year low of $214.00 and a 1 year high of $417.91. The company has a market cap of $15,737.24, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.52 and a beta of 2.07.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc hosts online commerce platforms in Latin America. It offers MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce service for businesses and individuals to list items and conduct their sales and purchases online in a fixed-price or auction-based format. The company's Marketplace platform enables commerce through online classifieds for motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, services, and real estate; and Internet users to browse through various products that are listed on its Website and to register with MercadoLibre to list and purchase items and services.

