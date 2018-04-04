Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,190 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,190 shares during the quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 172.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,705,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243,246 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.3% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,623,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 194,144,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,442,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312,459 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 95,700.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,281,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 415.5% in the third quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,560,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869,844 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRK. Jefferies Group set a $55.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.35.

In other news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $267,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,207. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $3,697,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,484 shares in the company, valued at $6,254,458.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $5,026,025 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $54.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $146,861.47, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.77. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.83 and a 1 year high of $66.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 48.24%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services and Alliances. The Company’s Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products marketed either directly by the Company or through joint ventures.

