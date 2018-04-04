Merck KGaA (MRK) Given a €105.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) has been assigned a €105.00 ($129.63) target price by Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MRK. JPMorgan Chase set a €95.00 ($117.28) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS set a €120.00 ($148.15) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Goldman Sachs set a €92.00 ($113.58) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Nord/LB reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €100.32 ($123.85).

MRK stock opened at €77.62 ($95.83) on Wednesday. Merck KGaA has a twelve month low of €76.60 ($94.57) and a twelve month high of €115.00 ($141.98).

About Merck KGaA

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien provides products in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. The company offers prescription medicines to treat colorectal cancer, head and neck tumors, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth hormone disorders, cardiovascular disorders, diabetes, and thyroid disorders; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and biosimilars for oncology and inflammatory disorders.

