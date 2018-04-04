Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (EBSB) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,781 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,114 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.33% of Meridian Bancorp worth $3,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EBSB. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Meridian Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,833,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Meridian Bancorp by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,109,062 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $64,048,000 after purchasing an additional 190,670 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Meridian Bancorp by 303.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 224,822 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 169,047 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Meridian Bancorp by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,463,379 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $45,943,000 after purchasing an additional 159,475 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Meridian Bancorp by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 444,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after purchasing an additional 66,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBSB stock opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.85 and a 1 year high of $21.85. The firm has a market cap of $1,089.31, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.24.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $48.04 million during the quarter. equities analysts expect that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Meridian Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Meridian Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

In other news, Director Gregory F. Natalucci sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $144,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James G. Sartori sold 15,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $312,159.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,042 shares of company stock valued at $475,167. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bancorp Profile

Meridian Bancorp Inc, formerly Meridian Interstate Bancorp, Inc, is a mid-tier stock holding company of East Boston Savings Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a state-chartered stock savings bank that operates from 24 full-service locations and two loan centers in the Boston metropolitan area. East Boston Savings Bank operates eight of its full-service locations and a loan center under the name Mt.

