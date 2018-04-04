Meridian Management Co. Decreases Stake in Schlumberger (SLB)

Meridian Management Co. lessened its position in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,433 shares during the quarter. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. James Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 425,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,650,000 after buying an additional 210,870 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in Schlumberger by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 178,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,003,000 after buying an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 133,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,965,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its position in Schlumberger by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 196,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,274,000 after buying an additional 7,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watch Point Trust Co lifted its position in Schlumberger by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 35,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Simon Ayat sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $5,914,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,947,897.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mogharbel Khaled Al bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $192,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,992.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,650 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $73.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays set a $70.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 24th. UBS set a $95.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.96.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $64.79 on Wednesday. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $61.02 and a twelve month high of $80.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $89,651.19, a PE ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.05.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

