Meritage Homes (MTH) versus The Competition Head-To-Head Comparison

Meritage Homes (NYSE: MTH) is one of 20 publicly-traded companies in the “Operative builders” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Meritage Homes to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Meritage Homes and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meritage Homes 4.44% 10.76% 5.15% Meritage Homes Competitors 2.26% 7.08% 5.25%

Volatility and Risk

Meritage Homes has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meritage Homes’ competitors have a beta of 1.10, meaning that their average stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.2% of Meritage Homes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.9% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Meritage Homes shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Meritage Homes and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meritage Homes 0 4 5 0 2.56 Meritage Homes Competitors 239 915 801 52 2.33

Meritage Homes presently has a consensus target price of $51.78, suggesting a potential upside of 12.68%. As a group, “Operative builders” companies have a potential downside of 12.62%. Given Meritage Homes’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Meritage Homes is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Meritage Homes and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Meritage Homes $3.23 billion $143.25 million 11.84 Meritage Homes Competitors $4.16 billion $217.90 million 13.98

Meritage Homes’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Meritage Homes. Meritage Homes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Meritage Homes beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for various homebuyers, including first-time, move-up, active-adult, and luxury homes under the Meritage Homes brand name. The company also provides warranty and customer services; and insurance and closing/settlement services for its homebuyers. It builds and sells homes in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee. Meritage Homes Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

