Meritor, Inc. (MTOR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) to post $0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Meritor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. Meritor reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritor will report full year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Meritor.

Get Meritor alerts:

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $903.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.28 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 208.74% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTOR. ValuEngine cut Meritor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Meritor from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Meritor from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $32.00 price objective on Meritor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Meritor in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Meritor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.95.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $1,456,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,443,267.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph A. Plomin sold 15,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $405,778.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,826 shares of company stock valued at $6,439,309 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTOR. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Meritor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new position in Meritor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Meritor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Barings LLC purchased a new position in Meritor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Meritor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MTOR opened at $19.83 on Friday. Meritor has a 52-week low of $14.97 and a 52-week high of $29.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,794.39, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 2.57.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Meritor, Inc. (MTOR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/meritor-inc-mtor-expected-to-post-earnings-of-0-66-per-share.html.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck & Industrial; and Aftermarket & Trailer.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meritor (MTOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.