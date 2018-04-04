Metal (MTL) Price Reaches $3.46 on Top Exchanges

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Metal has a total market cap of $77.32 million and $17.79 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metal token can currently be bought for approximately $3.46 or 0.00051696 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta, Huobi, Tidex and Bittrex. In the last week, Metal has traded down 22.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metal alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007364 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002992 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.72 or 0.00697858 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014433 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014976 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00183238 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00035759 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00122708 BTC.

ICON (ICX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00029750 BTC.

Metal Profile

MTL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,342,464 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal is a blockchain-based system utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Buying and Selling Metal

Metal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, Huobi, Tidex, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Binance. It is not currently possible to purchase Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.