MetalCoin (METAL) Price Down 6.8% Over Last 7 Days

MetalCoin (CURRENCY:METAL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. During the last week, MetalCoin has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. MetalCoin has a market cap of $710,303.00 and $30.00 worth of MetalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetalCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $118.61 or 0.01721250 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006674 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003917 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007386 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00015386 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002851 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00001029 BTC.

MetalCoin Coin Profile

MetalCoin (CRYPTO:METAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 14th, 2014. MetalCoin’s total supply is 76,925,527 coins. MetalCoin’s official Twitter account is @MetalCoinTeam. MetalCoin’s official website is www.metalmoshpit.com.

MetalCoin Coin Trading

MetalCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase MetalCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetalCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetalCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

