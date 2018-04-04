Metaverse ETP One Day Trading Volume Hits $955,242.00 (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. In the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded down 26.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00008724 BTC on popular exchanges including EXX, RightBTC, HitBTC and Bitfinex. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $22.24 million and approximately $955,242.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $374.56 or 0.05596120 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00200902 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00136657 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004624 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000721 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 57,483,603 coins and its circulating supply is 38,083,603 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org. Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, RightBTC, OpenLedger DEX, Bitfinex and HitBTC. It is not possible to buy Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.