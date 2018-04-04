MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Invests $4.31 Million in Integrated Device Technology Inc (IDTI) Stock

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Integrated Device Technology Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 145,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,311,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Integrated Device Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Integrated Device Technology by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Integrated Device Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Integrated Device Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Brian C. White sold 8,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $273,552.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mario Montana sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $705,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,766 shares of company stock worth $4,567,500 over the last ninety days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IDTI. BidaskClub upgraded Integrated Device Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Piper Jaffray assumed coverage on Integrated Device Technology in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Integrated Device Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Integrated Device Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Integrated Device Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Integrated Device Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.36.

NASDAQ IDTI opened at $30.31 on Wednesday. Integrated Device Technology Inc has a 1-year low of $22.70 and a 1-year high of $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,893.37, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.83.

Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $217.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.32 million. Integrated Device Technology had a positive return on equity of 20.26% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Integrated Device Technology Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Integrated Device Technology

Integrated Device Technology, Inc develops system-level solutions that optimize its customers’ applications. The Company operates through two segments: the Communications, and the Computing, Consumer and Industrial. It offers products in radio frequency (RF), timing, wireless power transfer, serial switching, interfaces and sensing solutions.

