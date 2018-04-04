MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 46,026 Commvault (CVLT)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commvault (NASDAQ:CVLT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 46,026 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Commvault as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault during the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Commvault by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Commvault by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 6,481 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

CVLT stock opened at $65.15 on Wednesday. Commvault has a 52-week low of $48.35 and a 52-week high of $66.00.

Commvault (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Commvault had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $180.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Commvault’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Commvault will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Commvault declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVLT. Zacks Investment Research cut Commvault from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Lake Street Capital set a $70.00 price objective on Commvault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo raised their price objective on Commvault from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Commvault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Commvault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

In related news, insider Gary Merrill sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $47,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,668.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert F. Kurimsky sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $377,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,339 shares in the company, valued at $3,136,898.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,737 shares of company stock worth $14,770,440 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's software suite contains solutions that are built on a single unified code base and platform to protect, manage, and access data and information.

