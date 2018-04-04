MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Invests $2.46 Million in CoreSite (COR)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CoreSite (NYSE:COR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of CoreSite at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COR. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in shares of CoreSite in the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoreSite in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in shares of CoreSite in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreSite in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreSite in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CoreSite news, SVP Steven James Smith sold 492 shares of CoreSite stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $50,390.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,464.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 2,610 shares of CoreSite stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.91, for a total transaction of $265,985.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,127,059.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 198,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,780 and sold 39,510 shares valued at $3,822,268. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE COR opened at $101.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $3,420.89, a PE ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.39. CoreSite has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $120.85.

CoreSite (NYSE:COR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $125.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.71 million. CoreSite had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 16.77%. CoreSite’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. equities research analysts expect that CoreSite will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. CoreSite’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CoreSite from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CoreSite from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of CoreSite in a research report on Monday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of CoreSite in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $126.00 price objective on shares of CoreSite and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.77.

CoreSite Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (CoreSite) is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company, through its controlling interest in CoreSite, L.P., is engaged in the business of ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of data centers across a range of markets in the United States, including the Northern Virginia, New York and San Francisco Bay areas, Chicago, Los Angeles, Boston, Miami and Denver.

