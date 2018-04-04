MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Invests $4.27 Million in Loews Co. (L) Stock

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 85,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,273,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Loews in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Loews by 387.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Loews in the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Loews in the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

L has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Desjardins cut Loews to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

In other news, insider Kenneth I. Siegel sold 6,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $313,535.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $370,578.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,990,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,055,945.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,316 shares of company stock valued at $697,655. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Loews stock opened at $49.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $53.59. The firm has a market cap of $15,997.35, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.70.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Loews Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Loews’s payout ratio is 8.74%.

Loews Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in commercial property and casualty insurance; operation of offshore oil and gas drilling rigs; transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. The Company has five segments consisted of its four individual operating subsidiaries, CNA Financial Corporation (CNA), Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc (Diamond Offshore), Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP (Boardwalk Pipeline) and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation (Loews Hotels), and the Corporate segment.

