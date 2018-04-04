MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 130,542 First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 130,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of First Industrial Realty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FR. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 149.8% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,188,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,387,000 after buying an additional 712,517 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 204,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,349,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $577,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,026 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 16,689 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 700,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,064,000 after purchasing an additional 247,976 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $188,364.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 292,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,334,621.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $29.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $26.77 and a one year high of $32.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,464.43, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.88.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $102.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.11 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 50.82%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.41%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

