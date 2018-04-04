MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Lancaster Colony Corp. (LANC)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,652,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Lancaster Colony as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LANC. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 29.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 944,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,481,000 after acquiring an additional 214,154 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 465.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 91,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,796,000 after buying an additional 75,157 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter valued at $4,694,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter valued at $3,534,000. Finally, Dean Capital Management purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter valued at $3,356,000. 53.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lancaster Colony stock opened at $121.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3,380.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.99. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a 12 month low of $113.33 and a 12 month high of $135.86.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $319.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.10 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Corp. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Several brokerages have commented on LANC. BidaskClub lowered Lancaster Colony from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It offers salad dressings and sauces under the Marzetti, Marzetti Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery, Mamma Bella, and Mamma Bella's brands; and frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's and Mary B's brands.

