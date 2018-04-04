Metro (B4B3) PT Set at €22.00 by Commerzbank

Commerzbank set a €22.00 ($27.16) price objective on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a report issued on Monday, March 26th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on B4B3. Warburg Research set a €21.00 ($25.93) target price on Metro and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($23.46) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Independent Research set a €21.00 ($25.93) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.00 ($20.99) target price on Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a €17.50 ($21.60) target price on Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €19.33 ($23.86).

B4B3 stock opened at €14.25 ($17.59) on Monday. Metro has a twelve month low of €15.12 ($18.67) and a twelve month high of €19.70 ($24.32).

About Metro

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. As of September 31, 2017, it operated 759 METRO Cash & Carry wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brand names serving hotel and restaurant owners, catering firms, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in 25 European and Asian countries.

