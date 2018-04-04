Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lowered its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 66.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,709 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZBRA. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 117,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,720,000 after buying an additional 29,174 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 168,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 34.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,517,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZBRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.89.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $139.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7,316.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.45. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $86.82 and a 52-week high of $148.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.33 million. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 0.46%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 42,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $6,011,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,979,605.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $208,556.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,391.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,780 shares of company stock valued at $8,029,513. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) products worldwide. It offers AIDC products, including mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification device readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, and real-time location systems; related accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables; and software utilities and applications.

