Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $35.04 Million Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,049,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,126 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.19% of MGM Resorts International worth $35,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGM. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth $124,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at $197,000. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $34.44 on Wednesday. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $27.01 and a 52-week high of $38.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $19,834.19, a PE ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

Several analysts recently commented on MGM shares. JPMorgan Chase restated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Group started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.38.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director William Warwick Grounds purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $159,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,935 shares in the company, valued at $144,139.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 46,000 shares of company stock worth $49,000 and sold 142,646 shares worth $5,104,710. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

