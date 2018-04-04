American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) COO Sells $190,286.70 in Stock

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) COO Michael R. Rempell sold 9,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $190,286.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael R. Rempell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 29th, Michael R. Rempell sold 15,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $298,800.00.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $20.36 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $20.83. The company has a market cap of $3,501.83, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $23.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 6,294.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,211,964 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,585,000 after buying an additional 2,177,371 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,737,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 205.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,280,569 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,611,000 after buying an additional 1,534,344 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 604.3% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 906,132 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,035,000 after buying an additional 777,472 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,914,649 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $113,179,000 after buying an additional 693,993 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle Outfitters and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

