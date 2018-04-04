Michaels Companies Inc (MIK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts expect Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Michaels Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.48. Michaels Companies reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Michaels Companies will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Michaels Companies.

Get Michaels Companies alerts:

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). Michaels Companies had a net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.07%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Michaels Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MIK shares. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Michaels Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.70.

Shares of NASDAQ MIK traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,373,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,600. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.79. Michaels Companies has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3,558.60, a PE ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.24.

In other Michaels Companies news, CEO Carl Rubin sold 220,930 shares of Michaels Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $5,998,249.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,076,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 82.8% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 391,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,412,000 after acquiring an additional 177,433 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 4.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 475,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after acquiring an additional 21,109 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 192.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 21,394 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 8.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 18,164 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 18.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,536,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,988,000 after acquiring an additional 244,344 shares during the period.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Michaels Companies Inc (MIK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/michaels-companies-inc-mik-expected-to-post-earnings-of-0-39-per-share.html.

About Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc (Michaels) is an arts and crafts specialty retailer in North America. The Company’s segments include Michaels-U.S., Michaels-Canada, Aaron Brothers, Pat Catan’s and Darice. As of January 28, 2017, the Company operated 1,223 Michaels retail stores in 49 states and Canada, with approximately 18,000 average square feet of selling space per store.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Michaels Companies (MIK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Michaels Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michaels Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.