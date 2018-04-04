Traders Buy Large Volume of Michaels Companies Call Options (NASDAQ:MIK)

Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 1,096 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,512% compared to the typical volume of 68 call options.

In other Michaels Companies news, CEO Carl Rubin sold 220,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $5,998,249.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,076,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Michaels Companies by 966.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 572,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,296,000 after acquiring an additional 518,984 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Michaels Companies by 36.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 35,890 shares during the period. 361 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Michaels Companies during the third quarter worth about $867,000. Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its stake in Michaels Companies by 71.9% during the third quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 254,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 106,331 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Michaels Companies by 11.4% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,406,000 after acquiring an additional 49,786 shares during the period.

MIK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs raised shares of Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase decreased their price objective on shares of Michaels Companies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Michaels Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.70.

Shares of MIK stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.44. 2,056,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,090,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.75. Michaels Companies has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $27.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,585.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Michaels Companies will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

About Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc (Michaels) is an arts and crafts specialty retailer in North America. The Company’s segments include Michaels-U.S., Michaels-Canada, Aaron Brothers, Pat Catan’s and Darice. As of January 28, 2017, the Company operated 1,223 Michaels retail stores in 49 states and Canada, with approximately 18,000 average square feet of selling space per store.

