Vetr Upgrades Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) to Buy

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) was upgraded by research analysts at Vetr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, March 19th. The firm presently has a $61.52 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Vetr‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs set a $55.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.32.

Shares of MU stock opened at $51.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $60,470.15, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.58. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $63.42.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 48.27%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, Director Robert L. Bailey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $129,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 109,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,745,289.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $31,813.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,732.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,199 shares of company stock worth $1,765,617. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,907,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $529,730,000 after purchasing an additional 835,541 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 9,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $36,676,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,279,294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $93,725,000 after purchasing an additional 398,851 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 27,653 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices.

