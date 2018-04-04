Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,227 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.5% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 2,572 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Microsoft from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Vetr downgraded Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.77 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $89.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $702,760.06, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $64.85 and a 52-week high of $97.24.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The software giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $28.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.42 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $325,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,928,854. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $279,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 178,278 shares in the company, valued at $16,633,337.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $930,900. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

