Midcoast Energy Partners (MEP) versus Markwest Energy Partners (MWE) Financial Comparison

Midcoast Energy Partners (NYSE: MEP) and Markwest Energy Partners (NYSE:MWE) are both companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Midcoast Energy Partners and Markwest Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midcoast Energy Partners -5.25% -34.51% -2.64% Markwest Energy Partners 10.37% 2.42% 1.71%

Dividends

Midcoast Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.0%. Markwest Energy Partners does not pay a dividend. Midcoast Energy Partners has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Midcoast Energy Partners and Markwest Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Midcoast Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Markwest Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.7% of Midcoast Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Midcoast Energy Partners and Markwest Energy Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midcoast Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Markwest Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

About Midcoast Energy Partners

Midcoast Energy Partners, L.P. (MEP) is a limited partnership company that is engaged in the natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) midstream business. It operates through two segments: Gathering, Processing and Transportation, and Logistics and Marketing. It also provides marketing services of natural gas and NGLs to wholesale customers. The Company’s gathering, processing and transportation business includes natural gas and NGL gathering and transportation pipeline systems, natural gas processing and treating facilities, condensate stabilizers and an NGL fractionation facility. Its logistics and marketing business provides marketing services of natural gas, NGLs and condensate received from its gathering, processing and transportation business. The Company holds interest in Midcoast Operating, L.P., a Texas limited partnership that owns a network of natural gas and NGL gathering and transportation systems, natural gas processing and treating facilities.

About Markwest Energy Partners

MarkWest Energy Partners, L.P. (MarkWest) is a master limited partnership engaged in the gathering, processing and transportation of natural gas; the gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs), and the gathering and transportation of crude oil. The Company operates in four segments: Marcellus, Utica, Northeast and Southwest. The Marcellus segment provides integrated natural gas midstream services in southwestern Pennsylvania and northern West Virginia. The Company’s MarkWest Utica EMG provides gathering, processing, fractionation and marketing services. The Northeast segment assets include the Kenova, Boldman, Cobb, Kermit and Langley natural gas processing complexes, an NGL pipeline and the Siloam fractionation facility. The Company owns a system that consists of natural gas gathering pipelines, centralized compressor stations, two natural gas processing complexes and two NGL pipelines.

