Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Has $220.14 Million Position in Middleby Corp (MIDD)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,631,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Middleby makes up approximately 4.3% of Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned about 2.92% of Middleby worth $220,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Middleby by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 322,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,383,000 after purchasing an additional 45,253 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Middleby by 243.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Middleby by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 324,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,533,000 after purchasing an additional 31,477 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Middleby by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Middleby by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $124.33 on Wednesday. Middleby Corp has a twelve month low of $107.53 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6,898.89, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The company had revenue of $632.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.83 million. Middleby had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 22.98%. analysts forecast that Middleby Corp will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MIDD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Middleby in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Middleby currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.25.

In related news, Director Nassem Ziyad purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.00 per share, with a total value of $111,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of commercial foodservice, food processing equipment and residential kitchen equipment. The Company operates in three segments: the Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, the Food Processing Equipment Group and the Residential Kitchen Equipment Group.

