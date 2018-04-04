Mikros Systems (MKRS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.62 EPS

Mikros Systems (OTCMKTS:MKRS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.62), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $2.15 million during the quarter. Mikros Systems had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.16%.

MKRS stock opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. Mikros Systems has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $0.63.

Mikros Systems Company Profile

Mikros Systems Corporation designs and manufactures software, hardware and electronic systems used to maintain distributed systems. The Company’s distribution systems include defense equipment, such as radars and combat systems, and commercial and industrial applications, such as printing presses, power distribution and utility systems, and Federal Aviation Administration systems.

