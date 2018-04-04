Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc (LON:MLC)

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc (LON:MLC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 19th. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a GBX 472 ($6.63) price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 10.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON MLC traded down GBX 11 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 526 ($7.38). 36,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,237. Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc has a twelve month low of GBX 425.20 ($5.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 630 ($8.84).

Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc Company Profile

Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Plc, a hospitality real estate company, owns, operates, leases, manages, and franchises hotels in Asia, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East, and North America. It operates its hotels primarily under The Bailey's Hotel London, The Chelsea Harbour Hotel, Grand Hotel Palace Rome, M Hotels, Studio M, M Social, Grand Millennium Hotels, Millennium Hotels, Copthorne Hotels, and Kingsgate Hotels brand names.

